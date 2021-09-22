Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 200.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,771.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.