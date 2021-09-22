NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 441 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

