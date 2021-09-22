NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SunOpta worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunOpta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.