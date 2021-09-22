NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,168,000 after acquiring an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.