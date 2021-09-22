NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $607.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.75 and a 200 day moving average of $556.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

