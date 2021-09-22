NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

