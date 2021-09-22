Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $820,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

