NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 2,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,818,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

