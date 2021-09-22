Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Short Interest Update

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -41.17. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

