Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 15,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

