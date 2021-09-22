NXM (NXM) Market Cap Achieves $774.94 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $117.03 or 0.00268535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $774.94 million and approximately $4,710.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046079 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

