Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.36. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,660,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

