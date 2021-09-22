O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 102.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:PINS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 784,617 shares of company stock worth $53,697,881. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

