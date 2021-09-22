O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,492 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.