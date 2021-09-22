O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

