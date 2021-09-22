O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

