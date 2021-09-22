O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

