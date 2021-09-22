O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 566.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cortexyme by 239.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CRTX opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

