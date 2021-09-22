Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.