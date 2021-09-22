Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 28.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Cowen began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $2,446,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $3,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $6,848,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $10,678,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 17.67. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

