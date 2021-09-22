Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,124 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

