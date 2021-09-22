Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $102,838,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,838 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $251.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

