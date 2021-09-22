Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $251.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,838 shares of company stock worth $49,273,633 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

