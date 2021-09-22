Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

