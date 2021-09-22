Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

