Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $24.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,370 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $2,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $10,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $22,309,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

