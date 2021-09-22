Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $503,850.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 498,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,190. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

