Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Apple by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 29,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 156,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 129,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

AAPL opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.