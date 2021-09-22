Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

