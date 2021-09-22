Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

