Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 780,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,690. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

