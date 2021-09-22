Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.