Open Predict Token Price Down 11.8% This Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $122,510.78 and approximately $80.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00131352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

