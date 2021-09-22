Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $9.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.