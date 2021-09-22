Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of DNLI opened at $53.22 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

