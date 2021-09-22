OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $47.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.60 million, a P/E ratio of 190.57 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

