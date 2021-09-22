OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OSUR has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $960.60 million, a P/E ratio of 190.57 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

