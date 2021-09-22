Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 8.1%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.59. 555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

