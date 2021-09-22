Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

