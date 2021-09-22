Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,338,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

