Osisko Gold Royalties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,453 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 709% compared to the average daily volume of 427 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

