Otter Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 1.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,868. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.