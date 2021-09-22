Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

