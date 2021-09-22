Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. "

9/18/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/11/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

