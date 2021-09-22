Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

