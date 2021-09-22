Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,232.39

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,232.39 ($29.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 36,401 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,499.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,240.39.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders have purchased 929 shares of company stock worth $2,366,702 over the last three months.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

