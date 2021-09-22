P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.54

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.26 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.77%.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

