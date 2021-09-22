PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

PACW opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

