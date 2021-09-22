PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.76

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 399290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

PAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get PAE alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.