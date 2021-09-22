PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $64.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $57.11. 13,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,875. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

